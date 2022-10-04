Allow one-time transfer of bank home loans back to HDB to help some cope with high interest rates, suggests MP

SINGAPORE: Eligible flat owners should be allowed to make a one-time transfer of their bank home loans back to the Housing and Development Board (HDB) as a way to help more vulnerable Singaporeans cope with the high interest rates, Member of Parliament Saktiandi Supaat suggested on Tuesday (Oct 4).

Speaking during an adjournment motion, Mr Saktiandi (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh) called for some policies to be made flexible, noting that home owners who opt for or refinance their loans with banks are currently no longer allowed to take up an HDB loan.

When bank loans were as low as 1.15 to 1.5 per cent, the fixed interest rate on HDB loans was “certainly less attractive”, he said.

But local banks have been raising home loan rates to around 3.85 per cent, surpassing the 2.6 per cent applicable to HDB loans.

"With the present global interest rate hikes set to continue, they will now be locked into a higher rate than the HDB rate which they were trying to find a lower alternative for," he added.

Mr Saktiandi, who is an economist by training, asked if the Government could provide HDB borrowers “more advanced guidance” on potential rate changes beyond three months to allow new and existing home owners to make more informed decisions.

“We must also ensure that Singapore is prepared in the extraordinary event where home loan rates rise sharply, such as if the US Federal Reserve raises its rates to above 5 per cent,” he said.

“Will the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) consider implementing temporary measures such as rate ceilings to ensure that rates do not spiral out of control and become unaffordable?”

Highlighting neighbouring countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia with subsidised housing loans targeted at lower-income citizens, Mr Saktiandi said this can be “an interim policy measure” worth considering for “vulnerable groups not captured by the concessionary HDB loan”.