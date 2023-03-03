Management of Hillside condominium seeks damages after man drives car into swimming pool

SINGAPORE: The management of a condominium in Upper Bukit Timah is seeking legal advice to claim for property damage after a car veered off into a pedestrian pathway and ended up in one of its swimming pools.

In a press statement on Friday (Mar 3), The Hillside condominium said it will be writing to ride-hailing company Gojek to “verify if the driver is indeed a Gojek driver and to inform the company of (its) claim”.

THE INCIDENT

On Tuesday night, at about 9pm, a white Honda Vezel entered The Hillside condominium through the main gate and drove straight up towards Block 341 when it “should have turned right at the first intersection”, the statement read.

The driver was an elderly man and his passenger was an elderly woman that was headed to Block 343 to visit her family.

After reaching the end of the road, which leads to the basement carpark, "the driver stopped his car for a few seconds before veering right into a pedestrian pathway and eventually driving into one of the swimming pools”, the statement added.

“CCTV footage revealed that the driver hit some potted plants to the left of the pathway’s entrance, reversed, then moved forward again to hit some plants on the right side of the pathway.”

“He then reversed again and drove slowly into the pathway.”

The pathway leads to the clubhouse entrance and the open recreation area next to the condominium's swimming pools, comprising an adult pool, a wading pool and what the statement described as a jacuzzi pool.