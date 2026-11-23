SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrived in Australia on Monday (Nov 23) aboard Singapore Airlines' inaugural flight to the recently opened Western Sydney International Airport, becoming the first foreign leader to land there.

Upon touchdown, the aircraft received a water salute — an aviation ceremony where firefighting trucks spray arcs of water over a plane to mark milestone events such as inaugural flights. Mr Wong is in Australia for a three-day official visit.

On Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Mr Wong's upcoming arrival as "a historic occasion for Australia's newest airport".

"Prime Minister Wong's arrival on the first Singapore Airlines flight into Western Sydney International Airport represents the newest chapter of our friendship," Mr Albanese added.

"I look forward to our discussions on how we can expand our partnership, increase our investment opportunities and enhance technological cooperation between our nations."