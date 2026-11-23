'A historic occasion': PM Wong becomes first foreign leader to land at new Sydney airport
Mr Wong landed at the recently opened Western Sydney International Airport aboard Singapore Airlines' inaugural flight there.
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrived in Australia on Monday (Nov 23) aboard Singapore Airlines' inaugural flight to the recently opened Western Sydney International Airport, becoming the first foreign leader to land there.
Upon touchdown, the aircraft received a water salute — an aviation ceremony where firefighting trucks spray arcs of water over a plane to mark milestone events such as inaugural flights. Mr Wong is in Australia for a three-day official visit.
On Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Mr Wong's upcoming arrival as "a historic occasion for Australia's newest airport".
"Prime Minister Wong's arrival on the first Singapore Airlines flight into Western Sydney International Airport represents the newest chapter of our friendship," Mr Albanese added.
"I look forward to our discussions on how we can expand our partnership, increase our investment opportunities and enhance technological cooperation between our nations."
The A$5.6 billion (US$3.71 billion) airport opened to passengers on Oct 25 after more than a decade of planning, in what Mr Albanese said was a milestone for the country's most populous city.
Located in Badgerys Creek, about 60km west of central Sydney, the airport will operate 24 hours a day, giving airlines access to a fast-growing and ethnically diverse population centre.
Sydney's main airport, Kingsford Smith, is located closer to Sydney's central business district, and can only host take-offs and landings until 11pm and after 6am, limiting airline scheduling options relative to other major Australian cities like Melbourne.
Singapore Airlines will operate a daily service between Singapore's Changi Airport and Western Sydney International Airport from Monday.
During Mr Wong's visit to Australia from Monday to Wednesday, he will attend the 11th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting.
Mr Albanese will host a private breakfast for Mr Wong in the Australian capital of Canberra on Tuesday before the two leaders co-chair the meeting.
Leaders will discuss further deepening cooperation under Singapore and Australia’s enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), known as CSP 2.0, during the meeting.
Mr Wong, who is also Singapore's finance minister, will also meet Australia’s Leader of the Opposition Angus Taylor, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns and Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn during his trip.
After that, he will meet with Singaporeans based in Australia at a reception.
Mr Wong is being accompanied on his trip by his wife, as well as Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow, and Members of Parliament Alex Yeo and Hamid Razak.