HIV self-test kits to be sold at some retail pharmacies as part of Singapore's efforts to boost testing
SINGAPORE: HIV self-testing kits will be available at selected retail pharmacies in Singapore by the end of January 2025.
Announcing this on Saturday (Nov 30), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it is part of efforts to enhance access to HIV testing within the community and encourage regular testing.
“HIV self-testing is a quick and convenient way to learn one’s HIV status,” MOH said in a media release.
“The kits can be used independently in a private setting and involve self-collection of oral specimens using a swab.”
The ministry said a large proportion of newly detected HIV patients had late-stage infection at the time of diagnosis, with 52 per cent of cases detected in late-stage infection in 2023, 51 per cent in 2022 and 62 per cent in 2021.
“The proportion detected through self-initiated HIV testing was also relatively low, with 15 per cent of such cases in 2023, 17 per cent in 2022 and 16 per cent in 2021,” it added.
The recommendation is for every adult to get tested at least once in their lifetime, regardless of the risk factors.
People who engage in high-risk sexual behaviours should go for regular HIV testing every three to six months, said MOH, while those at higher risk of HIV infection should test more frequently and see a healthcare provider to discuss options for preventive measures.
According to MOH, 209 new cases of HIV were reported among Singapore citizens and permanent residents in 2023 - a slight increase from the 202 cases in 2022, which was the lowest since 1998. There were 250 new infections in 2021 and 261 in 2020.
The move to make self-test kits more widely available was made ahead of World AIDS Day on Dec 1.
HIV self-testing was tried out at the Department of Sexually Transmitted Infections Control (DSC) Clinic and non-governmental organisation Action for AIDS (AfA) from August 2022.
“The pilot had demonstrated the acceptability, safety and effective use of HIV self-testing, and encouraged the uptake of HIV testing among those who had never previously tested for HIV,” said MOH.
However, the results of a single rapid diagnostic test such as the HIV self-testing kit are not sufficient to make a diagnosis of infection.
MOH said that those who test positive on the self-testing kits should receive further confirmatory testing from a healthcare provider.
If the test result is negative but the individual has had a recent unprotected sexual exposure or is at a higher risk of HIV infection, it may take up to three months to develop antibodies to HIV that would show up on the testing kits.
“No matter the test result, support is available,” said MOH.
Those who wish to speak to someone about HIV, or require sexual health-related information or counselling, are advised to contact the DSC Clinic at 1800 252 1324 or AfA at 6254 0212.
The clinics that provide HIV testing services and the retail pharmacies that offer the sale of HIV self-testing kits can be found on this website.