Ho Kee Pau supplier fined S$8,500 over hygiene lapses including pest infestations

SINGAPORE: HKP Food Technology, a supplier of the Ho Kee Pau chain, was fined S$8,500 on Wednesday (Mar 8) for hygiene lapses at its food manufacturing premises.

In a news release, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said its officers inspected the company’s food manufacturing establishment at Block 3015 Bedok North Street 5 on Jun 30, 2021.

The officers detected widespread pest infestations, including cockroaches and rodent droppings, as well as poor cleanliness of food preparation and storage areas, which “posed a high risk for food contamination to occur”.

“This is not the first time enforcement action was taken against HKP Food Technology for hygiene lapses,” SFA added.

In June 2021, the agency suspended operations of HKP Food Technology over pest infestations. As a precautionary measure, it also ordered the recall of various food products - such as dim sum, pau and pastries – that were sent to Ho Kee Pau’s outlet at NEX mall.

“In the interest of public health, SFA directed HKP Food Technology to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and cleanliness of its premises,” the agency said on Wednesday.