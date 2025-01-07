Seasonal increase in Singapore's HMPV cases consistent with previous years: MOH
The rise in weekly HMPV infections is likely due to increased social gatherings and holiday travel, said the ministry.
SINGAPORE: Amid concern over the surge in flu-like human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections in China, Singapore's Health Ministry said the rise in cases here is part of the seasonal cycle of respiratory viruses.
More cases are typically observed during the year-end period, likely due to increased social gatherings and holiday travel, the Ministry of Health (MOH) told CNA on Tuesday (Jan 7).
"In 2024, the weekly HMPV positivity rate among Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI) samples in the community ranged from 0.8 per cent to 9.0 per cent, with a range of 5.5 per cent to 9.0 per cent in December," said MOH, adding that this increase is consistent with previous years.
Similar to other common respiratory viruses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), HMPV infections have a seasonal pattern, usually with higher incidence during the colder winter season in temperate regions, the ministry noted.
The public is advised to practice good personal hygiene, including frequent handwashing, especially when travelling overseas.
They should also cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and discard tissues after use.
People with mild respiratory infection symptoms should stay at home until those symptoms are resolved, and if there is a need to go out, they should exercise social responsibility by limiting their social interactions, wearing a mask and avoiding crowded places, said MOH.
Medically vulnerable people - which may include young children, seniors and people with chronic medical conditions - who have such symptoms are advised to see a doctor promptly.
WHAT IS HMPV?
HMPV is a commonly circulating respiratory pathogen and typically causes symptoms similar to the common cold, said MOH.
These include coughing, fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath.
In severe cases, the virus can lead to complications like pneumonia or bronchitis.
Younger children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of complications, the ministry added.
HMPV is spread through close contact with an infected person, such as touching or shaking hands, droplets from sneezing and coughing and touching objects or surfaces that have the virus on them.
While the World Health Organization (WHO) has not classified HMPV as a global health emergency, the virus has been in the news lately with China recording a surge in respiratory infections.
The current spike coincides with China's cold weather and low temperatures which are projected to last until March.
However, infectious disease experts told CNA that China's rise in cases is "consistent with global patterns", where numbers rise typically during late winter months.
The uptick in HMPV cases comes five years after the world was first alerted to the emergence of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, which went on to become a global pandemic - overwhelming hospitals, and sending countries into lockdown.