Seasonal increase in Singapore's HMPV cases consistent with previous years: MOH

SINGAPORE: Amid concern over the surge in flu-like human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections in China, Singapore's Health Ministry said the rise in cases here is part of the seasonal cycle of respiratory viruses.

More cases are typically observed during the year-end period, likely due to increased social gatherings and holiday travel, the Ministry of Health (MOH) told CNA on Tuesday (Jan 7).

"In 2024, the weekly HMPV positivity rate among Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI) samples in the community ranged from 0.8 per cent to 9.0 per cent, with a range of 5.5 per cent to 9.0 per cent in December," said MOH, adding that this increase is consistent with previous years.

Similar to other common respiratory viruses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), HMPV infections have a seasonal pattern, usually with higher incidence during the colder winter season in temperate regions, the ministry noted.

The public is advised to practice good personal hygiene, including frequent handwashing, especially when travelling overseas.

They should also cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and discard tissues after use.

People with mild respiratory infection symptoms should stay at home until those symptoms are resolved, and if there is a need to go out, they should exercise social responsibility by limiting their social interactions, wearing a mask and avoiding crowded places, said MOH.

Medically vulnerable people - which may include young children, seniors and people with chronic medical conditions - who have such symptoms are advised to see a doctor promptly.