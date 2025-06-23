UK aircraft carrier docks at Marina Bay Cruise Centre as part of eight month Indo-Pacific deployment

SINGAPORE: As a military band played and schoolchildren waved British and Singapore flags, British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales sailed into the history books on Monday (Jun 23) as the first warship to dock at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

Singapore is the first formal port call in the region for the carrier which is on an eight-month Indo-Pacific deployment. It is the flagship of a strike group comprising five core ships, 24 jets and 17 helicopters.

Some other vessels in the strike group are docked at naval bases around Singapore.

While the warship is at Marina Bay Cruise Centre, it will host Singapore officials and industry leaders from “defence and security, trade and business, and science and research sectors”, said the British High Commission in a press release.