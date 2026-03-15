From IMH to contractors: How over 30 organisations are joining forces to fight rise in hoarding cases

SINGAPORE: The first time Ms Tong Ler Yee worked with a hoarder, the walkways of the woman’s home were all blocked.

The woman did everything outside her house due to the clutter, and even had to go to a nearby community centre to shower.

But she allowed Ms Tong to visit her home and expressed her wish to get it cleaned.

Then trouble began to brew.

“It (was) very difficult for her to really make choices for what were the things she wanted to keep or what were the things she wanted to throw,” said Ms Tong, a programme executive at charitable organisation Tzu-Chi Foundation (Singapore).

The relationship soured, and her team was unable to complete the decluttering.

The experience captures some of the challenges faced by those working to tackle the issue of hoarding.

Those involved said the process goes beyond simply cleaning and fixing a home, with many hours of befriending and follow-ups also required, among other things.