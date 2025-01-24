'Very labour intensive process': Hoarding cases can be challenging for social service agencies, say observers
Singapore is monitoring 627 severe hoarding cases and has launched a new group to tackle the worsening issue.
SINGAPORE: Hoarding cases, which typically stem from complex and deep-seated causes, can be challenging for social service agencies that offer help, observers said.
This comes as Singapore has seen a jump in hoarding cases in recent years, with observers warning that the numbers may rise even further due to Singapore's ageing population.
There are 627 severe hoarding cases that are being monitored.
Of these, 357 - or more than half - are still unresolved, involving uncooperative hoarders. This is up from 253 in December 2021.
To tackle the problem and better coordinate hoarding management efforts, a new group, called the New Environment Action Team (NEAT), has been launched.
CREATING A ROBUST SUPPORT SYSTEM
The initiative brings together the public, private and people sectors to manage hoarding issues “in a more holistic and sustainable manner”, said the Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Social and Family Development on Wednesday (Jan 22).
NEAT comprises 28 members from government agencies, social service agencies, community groups and private organisations.
The members include agencies that have extensive experience supporting hoarders and spotting at-risk cases. Trade and industry associations keen to contribute to decluttering and refreshing homes, including the Singapore Contractors Association (SCAL) and the Waste Management & Recycling Association of Singapore, are also involved.
Mr Roy Khoo, treasurer and co-chair of corporate social responsibility at SCAL, told CNA’s Singapore Tonight that it can tap on its more than 3,000 construction firms and allied businesses to help out with maintenance works at affected homes.
“Most of these flats are very poorly maintained,” he added. “They probably will need new paint, repairs to sanitary wares or leaky pipes, and in some cases electrical wiring.
“Sometimes, more extensive work is required including the replacement of doors and windows, and even flooring.”
The group is co-chaired by Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua.
Minister for National Development and Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee serves as the team's adviser.
NEAT will tap the collective expertise of its members to engage families affected by hoarding, said Mr Lee.
The move comes amid a rising number of active hoarding cases, which agencies warn will have consequences if not tackled.
In severe cases of hoarding, items can spill into the corridors, posing significant health and fire risks and also obstructing firefighting efforts.
ENGAGING FAMILIES AFFECTED BY HOARDING
Observers said hoarding cases can be challenging for social service agencies that offer help.
“Manpower limitation is one of the key factors that hinder our ability to manage, as decluttering is a very labour intensive process,” said Mr Adrian Ng, CEO of non-profit organisation HOPE Worldwide (Singapore).
“Of course, there is specialised equipment which agencies like us may not have ready access to. Coordination with all these stakeholders in the past was also very fragmented and time consuming, and then there were delays in intervention.”
Hoarding behaviour often stems from complex and deep-seated causes – it could be a symptom of underlying mental health conditions, social isolation, trauma or deep grief, said the ministries.
Ms Patricia Chia, director of volunteer experience at welfare organisation Blossom World Society, said severe cases where hoarders are resistant to help would require better understanding as to why they are amassing heaps of items.
The alliance will have access to counsellors or psychiatrists, who can help address some common causes of hoarding. These include people with compulsive disorders, as they cope with emotional distress, loneliness or trauma.
“If it's a disorder, it could be the psychiatrist that comes in to provide medication,” said Dr Geraldine Tan, director and principal psychologist at The Therapy Room.
“For the seniors who are feeling lonely, they might need volunteers to come in to chat with them periodically, to help them with the social isolation, to build up their community, and to build up their confidence in the environment around them. So various parties need to come into play.”