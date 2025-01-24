'Very labour intensive process': Hoarding cases can be challenging for social service agencies, say observers

SINGAPORE: Hoarding cases, which typically stem from complex and deep-seated causes, can be challenging for social service agencies that offer help, observers said.

This comes as Singapore has seen a jump in hoarding cases in recent years, with observers warning that the numbers may rise even further due to Singapore's ageing population.

There are 627 severe hoarding cases that are being monitored.

Of these, 357 - or more than half - are still unresolved, involving uncooperative hoarders. This is up from 253 in December 2021.

To tackle the problem and better coordinate hoarding management efforts, a new group, called the New Environment Action Team (NEAT), has been launched.