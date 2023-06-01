Logo
Singapore

More than S$1.7 million lost by victims to holiday travel package scams
An online scam victim sending a credit number to a scammer. (File Photo: iStock)

01 Jun 2023 06:41PM
SINGAPORE: The police are investigating five men and two women for their suspected involvement in a series of holiday travel package scams. 

At least 48 victims were cheated of a total sum amounting to at least S$1.7 million (US$1.2 million), the police said on Thursday (Jun 1). 

Between March to May 2023, the police received multiple reports from victims who had purportedly been cheated by an online travel agency for what appeared to be "sham travel packages". 

"After receiving the payments via money transfers, the company did not fulfil the agreed service and became uncontactable," added the police. 

Through follow-up investigations, seven suspects - aged between 24 and 59 - were identified. 

One of them, a 29-year-old man, was charged on May 26 for his suspected involvement in the unauthorised disclosure of an access code under the Computer Misuse Act.

The offence carries a fine of up to S$10,000 or jail of up to three years, or both, for first-time offenders. 

Members of the public are advised to check with the Singapore Tourism Board and the National Association of Travel Agents to ensure a vendor is an accredited travel agent, said the police. 

Air tickets should also only be bought from authorised sellers or reputable sources. 

"Whenever possible, avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the service providers," said the police, adding that scammers may provide a copy of an NRIC or driver's licence to appear as genuine sellers. 

Source: CNA/at(sn)

