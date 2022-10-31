About 22,000 MHA officers to receive salary increases of between 3% and 10%

SINGAPORE: About 22,000 Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officers will receive an increase in their gross monthly salaries of between 3 per cent and 10 per cent from Jan 1 next year.

Officers on the Home Affairs Uniformed Services, Home Affairs Services, Home Team Specialist Scheme, and the Commercial Affairs Scheme will receive salary adjustments, said MHA on Monday (Oct 31).

"MHA’s uniformed officers and specialists play a vital role in keeping Singapore safe and secure," said the ministry.

"The salary adjustments are a result of MHA’s periodic reviews to ensure that our officers’ salary packages keep pace with the market and remain competitive. This will enable MHA to continue to attract and retain good officers."

Besides salary adjustments, MHA will also continue to provide its officers with career opportunities in the Home Team and support their growth and development, the ministry said.

In June, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced salary increases of between 5 per cent and 14 per cent for about 23,000 civil servants.

It took effect from Aug 1 and applied to officers in the Civil Service generic schemes and their related schemes.

PSD also announced in September another pay raise of between 5 per cent and 12 per cent for administrative service officers and judicial and selected statutory appointment holders.

About 300 administrative officers and 30 judicial and statutory appointment holders benefited from the revision.

This included the Chief Justice, judges of the Court of Appeal, Appellate Division and the High Court, as well as Judicial Commissioners. The Attorney-General, Deputy Attorneys-General, Public Service Commission Chairman and Auditor-General were also included.