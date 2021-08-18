Food safety risk of home-based businesses 'small', says SFA after F&B association calls for licensing

The SFA spokesperson said guidelines by different authorities limit how much food home-based food businesses can prepare and sell, with only "small amounts" allowed.

"Hence, SFA has assessed that the food safety risk associated with home-based food businesses is small, and they are exempted from licensing requirements," the spokesperson said.

"Nonetheless, home-based food businesses are still required to ensure that the food they sell is safe for consumption. We have provided guidelines on good food hygiene practices available on our website that operators must comply with."

The guidelines cover the safe storing, defrosting and preparation of food, and encourage good personal and kitchen hygiene. Pets should also not roam freely in the house.

"Those who handle and prepare food under this scheme are also encouraged to attend Food Safety Course Level 1," the spokesperson said.

On the other hand, the spokesperson said licensed food businesses such as restaurants and food manufacturers are not limited in their scale of production, and can conduct their operations and business on a larger scale.

"This significantly increases the potential for food safety impact on consumers, and thus requires tighter regulations," the spokesperson added.

HOME-BASED FOOD BUSINESSES RESPOND

The owner of one home-based food business CNA spoke to said the calls for licensing seemed to be in response to one food safety incident in the sub-sector.

"As we have seen in the SFA reports, food factories, caterers and restaurants are all guilty of transgressions, and it will be no surprise that home-based businesses will have examples," said Mr Ian Ferdinand Chong of Marymount Bakehouse Singapore.

Mr Chong said he maintains kitchen hygiene standards that are comparable to those in commercial premises, consistently monitors the temperature of his fridges and keeps his wares in high quality dry food storage.