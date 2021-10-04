MOE to announce later this week if home-based learning for primary schools will be extended

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will make an announcement later this week on whether home-based learning (HBL) for primary schools will be extended, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament on Monday (Oct 4).

“The reason why I’m not making an announcement today is as follows – one, because we are in the middle of PSLE (Primary School Leaving Examination). I’d like to have all the school leaders and teachers to focus on the task at hand first,” he said in response to a question from MP Darryl David (PAP-Ang Mo Kio).

PSLE written papers started on Sep 30 and will end on Oct 6.

“Second, we are also proceeding with our internal preparations and communications with our educators. I’d like them to know our decision collectively first before we make the announcement later part of this week in tandem with the national posture," the minister added.

The Government had earlier placed all primary and special education schools from Sep 27 to Oct 6 on HBL amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. It said the move will protect children under the age of 12 who are not yet medically eligible for vaccinations.

The HBL period was later extended to Oct 7 as an “added precaution”. As Children’s Day – a holiday for primary school students – falls on Oct 8, students will only return to school on Oct 11.

Mr Chan said on Monday that the Education Ministry recognises that HBL “cannot be a full substitute for the school-based learning experience”.

“On a prolonged basis, it comes at a cost, not just to students’ learning, but also their socio-emotional development and mental well-being," the minister added.

“It also imposes a burden to families and society. Moreover, not all students have a home environment conducive to HBL.”

Mr Chan said authorities have gained greater confidence in being able to strike a balance by “taking a more targeted approach to ringfence cases and their close contacts”.

For example, rather than resorting to a full HBL across all schools or the entire level, only affected classes are placed on HBL in response to a confirmed case if there is a possibility of transmission within schools.