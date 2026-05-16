More than 18,000 HDB flats selected for upgrading works under Home Improvement Programme
More than S$253 million will be allocated for these upgrading works, said the Housing and Development Board.
SINGAPORE: More than 18,000 Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats have been selected for upgrading works under the Home Improvement Programme (HIP), Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah said on Saturday (May 16).
The flats are located across the country and over S$253 million (US$198 million) will be allocated for these works.
HIP helps flat owners address common maintenance issues such as spalling concrete and ceiling leaks due to wear and tear. It also provides improvements to enhance the living conditions of older flats.
Speaking at a Neighbourhood Renewal Programme public consultation event in Bukit Batok, Ms Indranee said: "Please encourage your family and friends to sign up for the programme, especially if they have seniors in their households, so they too can benefit from these heavily subsidised improvements."
Blocks selected for HIP
HIP will be extended to another 198 HDB blocks across 12 towns. These are the selected blocks:
Bedok: Blocks 650 to 672 Jalan Tenaga/Jalan Damai
Bishan: Blocks 288 to 293 Bishan Street 22/24
Bukit Batok: Blocks 288A to 288G and Blocks 289A to 289G Bukit Batok Street 25
Bukit Merah: Blocks 12 to 14 Jalan Bukit Merah and Blocks 35, 36, 38 to 40 Jalan Rumah Tinggi
Bukit Panjang: Blocks 513 to 532 Jelapang Road
Choa Chu Kang: Blocks 442 to 448 and Blocks 469 to 474 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3/4
Jurong West: Blocks 639 to 647 Jurong West Street 61
Pasir Ris: Blocks 700 to 725 Pasir Ris Drive 10/Street 72
Sengkang: Blocks 205A, 205B, 205C, 206A, 206B, 206C and 206D Compassvale Lane
Serangoon: Blocks 543 to 554 Serangoon North Avenue 3
Tampines: Blocks 352 to 363 Tampines Street 33/34
Woodlands: Blocks 769 to 779 Woodlands Crescent/Drive 60, Blocks 748 to 763 Woodlands Circle/Avenue 4/6, and Blocks 351 to 371 Woodlands Avenue 1/5
There are two main components of work under HIP: essential improvements and optional upgrades.
Essential improvements ensure that the basic safety needs of residents staying in older flats are met, and they are fully funded by the government for Singaporean households.
Optional improvements are heavily subsidised by the government, with Singaporean households paying as low as 5 per cent of the cost, depending on the flat type.
Flat owners can choose the optional improvement items they would like to include during the HIP. These include a new entrance door or a new refuse chute hopper.
For example, someone staying in a four-room HDB flat will pay S$899.25 for the full optional improvements package. That is 7.5 per cent of the cost. The government will pay S$11,090.75.
Cost of the full optional improvements package:
One-, two-, three-room flats: Owner pays S$599.50 (5 per cent), government pays S$11,390.50 (95 per cent)
Five-room flat: Owner pays S$1,199 (10 per cent), government pays S$10,791 (90 per cent)
Executive: Owner pays S$1,498.75 (12.5 per cent), government pays S$10,491.25 (87.5 per cent)
Including the latest selection, about 512,000 flats have already been selected for HIP. This equates to 9 in 10 of eligible flats. Of these, almost 409,000 flats have completed upgrading, HDB said.
As of Mar 31, 2025, the government has spent about S$5 billion on HIP since its launch in 2007.
EASE PROGRAMME
Households selected for HIP can also opt for a range of senior-friendly fittings under the Enhancement for Active Seniors (EASE) programme.
These fittings include grab bars, ramps, and slip-resistant treatment to bathroom floor tiles.
Since April 2024, HDB has expanded the range of items to also include additional fittings such as rocker switches, home fire alarms, bidet sprays and wall-mounted foldable shower seats.
Like HIP’s optional upgrades, the EASE programme is heavily subsidised by the government. The amount of subsidies is based on the flat type.
Singaporean households in one-, two- and three-room flats pay 5 per cent of the cost, while those in four-room flats pay 7.5 per cent.
Eligible owners of five-room flats pay 10 per cent, while those in executive flats pay 12.5 per cent.
For example, the owner of a four-room flat will pay S$35.95 for slip-resistant treatment to two toilets, S$21.25 for a single-step ramp, and S$39.20 for the first set of eight or 10 grab bars.
About 379,000 households have been upgraded under the EASE programme since its launch. As of Mar 31, 2025, the government has spent about S$190 million on the EASE programme.
Eligible households that do not qualify for HIP can still get senior-friendly fittings by applying directly to HDB to have the improvement items installed under EASE (Direct Application).
Ms Indranee also spoke on Saturday about the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme.
“As part of the engagement process, Jurong-Clementi-Bukit Batok Town Council will be seeking your views on the improvements that you hope to see in your neighbourhood,” she added.
Last month, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat announced the latest batch of 17 Neighbourhood Renewal Programme projects with a budget of over S$130 million. These projects will benefit close to 20,000 households.
In total, there have been 263 Neighbourhood Renewal Programme projects since 2007.
Ms Indranee said: "In summary, HIP rejuvenates the inside of your house, refreshing your flat fittings and fixtures, while the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme upgrades the shared spaces and facilities outside your home and in the surrounding environment.
"These upgrading programmes work hand in hand as part of our broader efforts to keep your HDB estates vibrant, safe and comfortable as the estates get older."