More than 18,000 HDB flats selected for upgrading works under Home Improvement Programme

SINGAPORE: More than 18,000 Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats have been selected for upgrading works under the Home Improvement Programme (HIP), Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah said on Saturday (May 16).

The flats are located across the country and over S$253 million (US$198 million) will be allocated for these works.

HIP helps flat owners address common maintenance issues such as spalling concrete and ceiling leaks due to wear and tear. It also provides improvements to enhance the living conditions of older flats.

Speaking at a Neighbourhood Renewal Programme public consultation event in Bukit Batok, Ms Indranee said: "Please encourage your family and friends to sign up for the programme, especially if they have seniors in their households, so they too can benefit from these heavily subsidised improvements."