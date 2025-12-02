One vote short: The high stakes and relentless push to prevent no-shows in HDB block upgrading polls

SINGAPORE: In the weeks leading up to the Home Improvement Programme (HIP) polls for Tiong Bahru’s Seng Poh estate, residents were anxious about whether their Housing and Development Board blocks would qualify for the highly subsidised upgrading scheme.

As with all HIP projects, at least 75 per cent of eligible Singapore Citizen households must vote in favour before works can proceed – and every vote counts.

Residents Clarence Soh and Robin Loi spent months explaining the value of HIP, a taxpayer-funded initiative that tackles maintenance issues in ageing flats, such as spalling concrete.

“We went door to door to contact them, to understand their feelings,” said Mr Loi, 70.

There are compelling reasons to vote yes – common areas and ageing facilities in the block can be repaired for the health and safety of all residents, and much needed works can be done within the ageing flats at a subsidised cost.

Even if one votes for HIP, they can choose to opt out of improvement works within their flats without depriving other residents from the overall scheme.

But many residents worried about noise or inconvenience, while others were difficult to reach because they did not work from home. Some did not respond to calls; one resident pledged to turn up but ultimately did not.

In the end, the few no-shows proved decisive in Tiong Bahru. Two out of 29 blocks failed to hit the 75 per cent threshold; one block fell short by two votes, another by just one.

Mr Loi’s own block at 34 Kim Cheng Street was among them. Having lived there for over 50 years, he had hoped to install a new water pipe through HIP. Without it, he will have to pay about S$300.

“Unfortunately some of them don’t live here anymore, and were hardly contactable, and as much as we put in our effort, we could not do anything,” he said.

The effort to secure support for HIP often starts months in advance. MPs, grassroots volunteers and residents knock on doors repeatedly – but high effort does not always mean high turnout.

In an online post, Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency Member of Parliament Foo Cexiang, who oversees the Seng Poh estate, remarked about how extensive mobilisation did not pan out for the two blocks.

However, it is not the end of the road when the vote fails, as residents of these blocks may still appeal to HDB to be reconsidered for HIP.