Home recovery under Protocol 2 will be the default for COVID-positive infants and pregnant women

SINGAPORE: Pregnant women and infants aged three months to below one year old who test positive for COVID-19 will be able to recover by themselves at home under Protocol 2 from Oct 25.

This is because the risk of severe COVID-19 in these two groups is low, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Oct 15).

"In view of the low risk, patients from these two groups can be managed as Protocol 2 by default, for self-recovery at home or under the care of their own primary doctors," said the ministry.

Currently, COVID-19 patients aged between three months and one year old, as well as women who are less than 36 weeks pregnant, follow Protocol 1 where MOH will check on their recovery.

Higher-risk individuals under Protocol 1 are also required to do both an antigen rapid test (ART) and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Patients from these two groups will either be placed on the home recovery programme by default, or if their home environment is not suitable, they will be taken to a care facility.

Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

In shifting these two groups to Protocol 2, which allows for self-recovery, MOH said these patients should continue to monitor themselves closely for signs and symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or a persistent fever of above 38 degree Celsius while recovering at home.

"If signs and symptoms worsen, they should seek medical attention," the ministry said.

Speaking at a press conference held by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force, MOH’s director of medical services Kenneth Mak said the change in health protocols for these two groups is part of its regular review of the risk of severe infections for more vulnerable people.

“There is a benefit for us because that means it reduces the number of admissions and people needing to stay in hospital,” said Associate Professsor Mak.

“Surely it's more pleasant to keep children in homes with their parents rather than being in the hospital in a very strange environment which they are very frightened of."