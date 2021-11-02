To make home recovery a success, patients must feel 'confident' they are cared for: President Halimah

SINGAPORE: It is vital for people to feel "confident that their interests are taken care of", in order to make the home recovery programme a success, said President Halimah Yacob during a visit to the Home Recovery Task Group headquarters on Tuesday (Nov 2).

She spoke to reporters about the importance of having smooth operations in the call centre and planning centre, and acknowledged the efforts behind the scenes in Singapore's fight against COVID-19.

Home recovery has been the default mode of care since Sep 15 for COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms. On average, about 70 per cent of those infected daily are recovering at home.

A few groups of patients are excluded from home recovery, such as unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people aged 50 and above, vaccinated people aged 80 and above, as well as children below one year old.

Home recovery buddies, who include full-time Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) national servicemen and regulars, contact positive cases by phone to confirm their eligibility and formally include them in the programme, said the task group on Oct 27.

More than 450 SAF personnel have been deployed to support the home recovery programme so far.