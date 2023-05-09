Cases of home rental scams jumped from 192 to 979 over the past year: Sun Xueling

SINGAPORE: There were 979 cases of home rental scams last year facilitated on online platforms such as e-commerce and social media platforms, a big jump from 192 such cases in 2021.

Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State for Home Affairs, disclosed this in parliament on Tuesday (May 9), in reply to a parliamentary question from Ms Yeo Wan Ling, Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation Constituency.

Ms Yeo had asked whether there was an increase in home rental scams using online platforms in the past year, and whether further safeguards will be put in place to protect homeowners whose property had been used in such scams.

In a follow-up question, Ms Yeo said that a resident in her constituency was a homeowner whose house had been listed online in one such scam, and several victims had shown up at the homeowner's door over a few months with their belongings, ready to move into the place.

She asked whether such homeowners would be penalised, to which Ms Sun said that they would not, unless they were involved in perpetuating the scams.

HOW HOME RENTAL SCAMS PLAY OUT

Generally, in home rental scam cases, the culprits will impersonate property agents and list home rentals on online platforms, Ms Sun said.

Victims who come across these listings would make contact via the phone numbers on the listings, thinking that they are applying for a legitimate rental unit.

The scammers would then pose as landlords or impersonate property agents by sending pictures of legitimate property agents’ business cards and pictures or videos of the home units they are supposedly leasing to victims.

The scammers would inform the victims that they are required to place a deposit in order to secure a viewing or to rent a unit.

After the victims transfer the payments, the scammers will no longer be contactable.