Home Team set to launch first satellite in 2029 to detect hazardous gas plumes

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Home Team is set to launch its first satellite in 2029, as it explores the use of space technology in strengthening public safety.

Codenamed Xplorer, the satellite will be developed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) and target hazardous gas plumes, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said on Tuesday (Apr 28).

Xplorer will weigh about 100kg and be launched into near equatorial orbit, with capabilities to detect hazardous gases such as ammonia, according to HTX. The launch will be done in collaboration with ST Engineering.

The satellite would give the Singapore Civil Defence Force earlier warning in times of emergency and improve its situational awareness, enabling faster decisions and responses, said Mr Shanmugam, who is also Home Affairs Minister.

“Beyond AI, we have to invest ahead of the curve. Some technologies may not yet be central to today’s operations. But they will shape tomorrow’s strategic advantage. Space is one such domain,” he said during the opening ceremony of this year’s Milipol TechX Summit.

Held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, the three-day event focuses on using science and technology to enhance public safety. Over 15,000 attendees from 75 countries are expected, including top government officials, industry leaders, and academia.

Mr Shanmugam also said that HTX is partnering with the new National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS) to explore how space technology can be used to further strengthen public safety.

The NSAS was launched on Apr 1.

Singapore has launched more than 30 satellites over the past 20 years, mostly by academia and the private sector. They are used for Earth observation, technology demonstration and communications. The government currently co-owns three Earth observation satellites with ST Engineering.