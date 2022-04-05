Contactless lie detector, automatic urine collector: How Home Team could fight crime in near future

SINGAPORE: A concerned traveller at Changi Airport spots someone in the arrival hall acting suspiciously, so he calls the police.

At the police operations command centre, which takes 999 calls, the officer on the phone does not need to type the details out. The call is being transcribed in real time with almost 100 per cent accuracy. The text-to-speech system is tailored to local speech, and can detect a mix of English, Mandarin and Malay.

Back at the airport, the person acting suspiciously is carrying drugs. He gathers enough resolve and joins the queue to clear immigration. But the long wait has rattled his nerves again.

He begins fidgeting and his eyes shift from side to side. Cameras near the immigration counters pick up these signs and automatically alerts the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA). Officers pull the man aside to search his belongings and further question him.

Drugs are discovered in his suitcase. The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) is alerted, and its officers arrive to arrest the man and take him in for a more detailed interview.

A hidden high-definition camera records the interview and analyses the footage in real time. The man insists he did not put the drugs in the suitcase, but a back-end system detects subtle colour changes in his face when this is said. The system indicates this is probably a lie, and CNB officers press him further on that point.

The man eventually admits to smuggling the drugs into Singapore. The case goes to the courts, where he pleads guilty and is sentenced to imprisonment.