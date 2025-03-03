HomeTeamNS servers hit by ransomware attack

SINGAPORE: Some HomeTeamNS servers have been hit by a ransomware attack, the organisation said on Monday (Mar 3), adding that the incident was discovered on Feb 25.

The affected servers contained data of employees and former employees, as well as the vehicle details of some members and affiliate members.

HomeTeamNS said the affected servers were immediately disabled and isolated from its IT network.

“At this time, there is no evidence of data extraction, but we are monitoring closely,” it added.

HomeTeamNS is a non-profit organisation set up for national servicemen (NSmen) from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). It has four clubhouses with sports and recreational facilities, as well as food and beverage outlets.

HomeTeamNS has a membership base of more than 260,000 NSmen. Employees and former employees of Home Team agencies may also join as members, along with their family and friends.

The organisation said it has contacted those who are affected to assist them with protecting themselves from phishing or unauthorised transactions, and to minimise the impact from this incident.

In ransomware attacks, threat actors typically use malicious software to encrypt files on servers, then demand ransom in exchange for unlocking these files.

HomeTeamNS said third-party cybersecurity experts have been engaged to investigate the incident, adding that it is working with the authorities on the matter.

“As part of our remediation efforts, the passwords of all our administrative accounts have been changed, and security scans and firewalls have been further enhanced to strengthen our network security,” it said.

“The protection of our stakeholders’ personal data is of utmost importance to HomeTeamNS.

“We are working closely with our cybersecurity experts, the police and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore to investigate and remediate this incident.”

CNA has contacted HomeTeamNS for more information, including the ransomware demands and the number of people affected by it.