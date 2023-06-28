Logo
Singapore

Gojek driver who steered car into Hillside condominium pool charged with rash act
Viral footage showed a white Honda Vezel manoeuvring around a pedestrian path before driving into a pool.

The driver of a white Honda Vezel drove into one of The Hillside condominium's swimming pools on Feb 28, 2023. (Photo: The Hillside)

Lydia Lam
Lydia Lam
28 Jun 2023 12:38PM
SINGAPORE: A man who drove a car into a condominium swimming pool was charged on Wednesday (Jun 28) with a rash act.

Chean Tuck Heng, 67, was handed one charge of committing a rash act endangering life while operating machinery.

He allegedly did so by driving a vehicle into a pool at The Hillside condominium along Upper Bukit Timah Road, on Feb 28 this year.

Chean was a driver for ride-hailing service Gojek, ferrying a passenger at the time.

Viral footage of the incident showed his white Honda Vezel entering the condo through the main gate and driving up towards a block when he should have turned right.

According to a statement from the condominium's management in March, Chean stopped his car for a few seconds before veering right into a pedestrian pathway.

He hit some potted plants, reversed and hit other plants while moving forward again.

Footage also showed a security guard indicating to him to reverse the car, but Chean instead drove into the swimming pool.

According to the condominium's statement, it was seeking legal advice to claim for property damage.

Chean, a Singaporean, intends to plead guilty and is set to return to court in August to do so.

If convicted of a rash act endangering human life, he could be jailed up to a year, fined up to S$5,000 or both.

Source: CNA/ll(jo)

