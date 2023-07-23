Hong Kong leader John Lee in Singapore as part of week-long ASEAN trip

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee is in Singapore, his first visit since becoming the territory's new leader just over a year ago.

His visit, from Sunday (Jul 23) to Tuesday, comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sunday.

MFA added that the Hong Kong leader will call on and be hosted to lunch by Mr Lee Hsien Loong. He will also be hosted to breakfast by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat and Mr John Lee will also speak at the 'Singapore-Hong Kong: Partnering for Success' business dinner on Monday. The event is jointly organised by the Hong Kong government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.