Singapore has not 'supplanted' Hong Kong, both benefit from each other's growth: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: The suggestion that Singapore has "supplanted" Hong Kong gives too much weight to short-term factors, Singapore's Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Wednesday (Mar 29).

Commenting on comparisons between Singapore and Hong Kong as financial hubs in Asia, Mr Shanmugam said that both economies benefit from each other growing and bringing vibrancy to the region.

The minister was speaking at the South China Morning Post's China Conference: Southeast Asia in Singapore, with Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan in attendance.

He said that the topic of Singapore versus Hong Kong has been "rather hyped up" in the media, with the narrative being that only one can benefit at the other's expense.

"The truth I think is a little different, and rather less dramatic, because each has its strengths, each has its hinterland, and both can do very well," he said.