After a fire at Hong Lim, a hawker couple reflects on loss and the future of their life's work

Mr Teo was outside the stall when the fire broke out. According to him, a wok of hot oil was on the stove with the flame turned off at the time.

When CNA visited the hawker centre on Wednesday, their stall and the four adjoining stalls in the same row remain closed as the hawkers await checks on their electrical circuits and ventilation systems.

There were soot marks around the stove, and fridges and shelves were cleared of the usual ingredients and utensils with which the couple plied their trade.

Burn marks were still visible on the ventilation system at the ceiling of the affected section.

Asked if Mr Teo blames himself for the fire, Mdm Saowanee said he has not said anything about it to her since it happened.

“I did tell him it cannot be helped that this happened,” she said.

She then recalled his silent response.

Speaking to CNA previously, their daughter Kelly Teo said the family was worried and no longer felt safe letting Mr Teo continue to run the stall by himself given his advanced age.

But even if they wanted to, there is no clear indication of when they will get the all-clear to reopen. The hawker association’s vice-chair previously indicated that the reopening could happen between Jan 10 and 12, but this remains up in the air.

Every day that passes represents another day of lost earnings, and the couple are unclear how they can recoup their losses due to a prolonged closure.

They are hoping that their fire insurance will be able to cover about S$2,400 (US$1,900) in losses from damaged kitchen equipment, such as their refrigerator and food processor, as well as cooking and dining utensils and ingredients.