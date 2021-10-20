7 people investigated for illegal horse betting activities, remote gambling

SINGAPORE: Six men and a woman, aged between 39 and 73, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting, the police said on Wednesday (Oct 20).

Officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted enforcement operations along Woodlands Street 11, Woodlands Drive 14 and Yishun Avenue 5 on Oct 13.

"Two men, aged 57 and 73, are being investigated for their suspected involvement as bookmakers while another three men, aged between 39 and 59, are being investigated for allegedly betting with bookmakers," the police said in a media release.

There is also a 52-year-old woman being investigated for allegedly receiving bets using remote communication from another 73-year-old man, who is also under investigation for purported unlawful remote gambling.

Cash amounting to more than S$440, three mobile phones and betting paraphernalia were seized, said the authorities, adding that investigations are ongoing.