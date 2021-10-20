Logo
7 people investigated for illegal horse betting activities, remote gambling
Cash amounting to more than S$440, three mobile phones, and betting paraphernalia were seized. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

Ng Hong Siang
20 Oct 2021 11:40PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 11:40PM)
SINGAPORE: Six men and a woman, aged between 39 and 73, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting, the police said on Wednesday (Oct 20).

Officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted enforcement operations along Woodlands Street 11, Woodlands Drive 14 and Yishun Avenue 5 on Oct 13.

"Two men, aged 57 and 73, are being investigated for their suspected involvement as bookmakers while another three men, aged between 39 and 59, are being investigated for allegedly betting with bookmakers," the police said in a media release.

There is also a 52-year-old woman being investigated for allegedly receiving bets using remote communication from another 73-year-old man, who is also under investigation for purported unlawful remote gambling.

Cash amounting to more than S$440, three mobile phones and betting paraphernalia were seized, said the authorities, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of betting with a bookmaker may be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to six months, or both. The same penalty applies to those convicted of unlawful remote gambling.

Those found guilty to be involved in bookmaking will face a fine between S$20,000 and S$200,000 and a jail term of up to five years. Anyone found guilty of providing unlawful remote gambling services for another faces a similar sentence, with the possibility of receiving both punishments.

Source: CNA/nh(rw)

