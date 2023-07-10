Horse seen galloping on BKE 'safely returned to stable'

SINGAPORE: A brown horse seen galloping along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) in videos circulating online over the weekend "has since been safely returned to its stable", said a Singapore Turf Club spokesperson on Monday (Jul 10).

The spokesperson added the horse belonged to the Bukit Timah Saddle Club, and the Turf Club was aware that the horse had found its way outside of its stable and "onto the roads briefly".

"We thank everyone for their care and concern, especially motorists for their patience."

Bukit Timah Saddle Club acknowledged the incident but declined to comment when contacted by CNA.

In a video that was posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook group, the horse was seen galloping on the expressway, while weaving through traffic. The horse then turned around before walking past a car.

In another video, the horse was escorted away from traffic near the Turf Club Avenue exit on the BKE by a Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer.

When contacted by CNA, LTA declined to comment on the incident.

CNA has also contacted the National Parks Board (NParks) for comment.

This is not the first time a horse has been spotted on Singapore's roads. In March last year, a black horse was filmed trotting along Turf Club Road in Bukit Timah. It was captured "just minutes" after it escaped, according to riding school Gallop Stable.

TODAY also reported that in August 2021, a grey-white horse was spotted along Vanda Link near Turf Club Road, though it was unclear where it was housed.

A similar incident also took place in 2020, when a white horse was spotted galloping at a traffic junction along Eng Neo Avenue, also in the same area as Turf Club Road.

Horse racing in Singapore will come to an end in October 2024, with the Singapore Turf Club site in Kranji to be handed back to the government in 2027 for redevelopment.

Around 700 horses will be exported and the last race will be held on Oct 5, 2024.

Bukit Timah Saddle Club recently moved from its historic grounds at Bukit Timah to its new home at the Singapore Turf Club, just three months ago at the end of February.

The riding school has 80 horses, while more than 30 others are privately owned in its liveries.

It is also planning to take in five former racing horses from the Turf Club, which will export its 700 horses to countries such as Malaysia before it shuts.