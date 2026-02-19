Demand for horse riding classes on the rise, but space constraints pose challenge
Riding schools say sustained community engagement efforts have played a part in the growing interest in equestrian sports.
SINGAPORE: As Singapore ushers in the Year of the Horse, local riding schools are seeing renewed interest in equestrian sports this year, with some reporting about a 15 per cent increase in enquiries.
While some attribute the uptick to the Chinese zodiac year, others say sustained community engagement efforts have also played a role.
Still, amid such growing interest in the sport, space constraints and recent closures within the equestrian landscape are threatening to rein in the sport’s expansion.
ALL AGE GROUPS
Bukit Timah Saddle Club (BTSC) is among the riding schools that have experienced the surge in interest.
"Horse riding has always been a very mystical, elusive sport … we have received, of late, a couple more enquiries on riding, but more visibly, we do see increased ridership. And it's very interesting to note that it's not only coming from kids,” said Ms Therecia Tay, a management committee member at the club.
“We see increased ridership in adults, and also over the weekends, we see a lot of local kids riding, which is a really great scene to see.”
BTSC has recorded about a 10 to 15 per cent increase in queries about its riding programmes and classes.
However, Ms Tay said the growth cannot be attributed solely to the zodiac calendar, but also to the club’s efforts in recent years to “engage the local community”.
She added that the club also organises competitions so its riders can gain experience in competing, with the hope of flying Singapore’s flag internationally in the future.
For example, in last year’s Southeast Asian (SEA) Games held in Thailand, Singapore won a bronze medal in the equestrian team jumping event.
“In recent years, with the SEA Games, we do have a lot more athletes representing this sport and this discipline, but that is just on the regional level. We also have … the FEI championships,” noted Ms Tay, referring to the FEI World Equestrian Games that are held once every four years.
“I do hope that BTSC will continue to be this platform, along with the whole equestrian community, to allow our young athletes this avenue to shine,” she added.
SPACE CONSTRAINTS
Despite the positive momentum, challenges persist within Singapore’s equestrian community.
A major one is the limited space to house horses and expand facilities.
The closure of the Singapore Turf Club by March 2027 to make way for housing and other developments has reduced available infrastructure. The club, located in Kranji, held its last race in October 2024.
CNA understands that its closure has limited the ability of some riding schools to operate at maximum capacity, leading to concerns that athlete development pathways could be affected.
This comes as Singapore prepares to host the 2029 SEA Games, where equestrian events are expected to feature prominently.
In a statement to CNA, the Equestrian Federation of Singapore (EFS) said it remains committed to developing the sport despite the changing landscape.
“With changes in the local equestrian landscape, including the closure of the Singapore Turf Club, EFS remains focused on safeguarding horse welfare, strengthening grassroots pathways, and developing structured progression for athletes,” it noted.
The federation added that it is working closely with agencies and stakeholders to optimise existing facilities to ensure the sport remains sustainable, safe and accessible.
EXPANDING COMMUNITY OUTREACH
Riding schools are also looking beyond competition, exploring initiatives aimed at community engagement and inclusivity.
Such initiatives aim to broaden public understanding of equestrian activities, positioning horse riding not just as a competitive pursuit but also as a recreational and therapeutic option.
At Gallop Stable, director Thanabalan Rengasamy shared plans for a new programme called Gallop Care, focused on therapy and awareness.
"We’ll work with those with special needs, (the) elderly, and for mental well-being … We're going to do a big awareness programme where we want to educate the public, to let people understand what horses are,” he said.
“Yes, it could be a risky sport depending on what you do. If it's for a normal leisure ride, it's not as dangerous as racing. So this is what people need to understand.”