Capturing photos for memories: How one volunteer group helps terminally ill patients

SINGAPORE: Having a family portrait taken may not seem like a priority when a loved one is terminally ill. But such photos play an important part as patients and families seek to retain as many memories as possible.

Portrait from the Heart, a group of volunteer photographers, have been helping to fulfill the wishes of end-of-life patients by taking family portraits for them.

“We always want to create fond memories for our beneficiaries, to help them keep that as a legacy for the generations to come, for their children and their grandchildren as well,” said Mr Lawrence Loh, who started the group 10 years ago.

While people may think they still have time to take such portraits, this is not always the case, he said, citing the example of families that lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Family portrait is something which many of us take for granted. We think that we can always do it another day,” he said.