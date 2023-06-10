After decades heading culinary teams in five-star hotels, these chefs now serve hospital patients

SINGAPORE: More than two decades of handling customers in luxury resorts and hotel chains did not quite train chef Catan Tan to prepare a patient's "last meal".

Unlike the joyous occasions the 56-year-old was used to catering in his former life, Mr Tan – who has led culinary teams in Pan Pacific Singapore and Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, as well as in countries like London and Maldives – was struck by the sobering realities of a hospital.

“In a hotel, we serve happy customers. But in a hospital, the ‘customer’ is not here for a happy occasion," said Mr Tan, the group executive chef of IHH Healthcare, Singapore’s largest private hospital chain.

"Every day, you have patients who receive bad news from the doctor. They feel lost, don’t know what to do.”

In one instance, Mr Tan’s team whipped up a three-tier wedding cake for a patient from Australia on life support who wanted to get married to his partner. They also cooked him an Australian meal.

Two days later, the patient died in the intensive care unit.

“Of course, there was some emotion, some sadness inside us,” recalled Mr Tan, who was Gleneagles Hospital’s executive chef prior to his current role.

“In the beginning of this career, I’d feel very emotional, very connected to this kind of patient. But now, after so many years, you kind of get used to it. And we feel that doing a last meal for a patient is a very beautiful journey. You do your best so they get to eat something they enjoy before they pass on.”