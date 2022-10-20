Longer waiting times at hospitals with some patients waiting up to 50 hours for a bed

One man, who wanted to be known only as Mr Ng, said his mother had to wait 25 hours for a bed, after being brought to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by ambulance on Tuesday afternoon because her legs started swelling.

Due to stricter safe management measures, he was not allowed to accompany his mother, who is 100 years old, inside.

“I’m very worried because I couldn't go in with her and speak to the doctor to tell them about her dietary needs and conditions,” said the 70-year-old in Mandarin, adding that his mother has advanced dementia.

According to Mr Ng, a doctor eventually called him an hour later to find out more about his mother’s condition over the past few days and said that she was currently stable.

“(At the time) they said they would only update me once she gets a bed, so I think she was put up at the A&E ward. I was worried that she might be cold there and whether anyone would give her a blanket or feed her,” he said. "It was just a lot of waiting."