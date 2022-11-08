Hospitals will no longer set aside whole wards for COVID-19 patients: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Hospitals will no longer set aside whole wards to cohort COVID-19 patients, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday (Nov 8).

In the earlier stages of the pandemic, hospitals had ringfenced beds for COVID-19 patients to reduce the probability of infecting other patients.

Noting high vaccination rates and good levels of immunity against severe illness within the population, he said hospitals should be allowed to triage or assess their patients based on clinical severity and priority for treatment, and not manage COVID-19 patients to a different standard.

"Our approach to live with COVID-19 needs to be extended to hospital operations as well and it is time for us adopt a more flexible and balanced approach to hospital bed assignment," he said.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Ong said hospitals will continue their current practice of using isolation beds for patients with infectious diseases, including COVID-19, if clinically assessed to have higher propensity of infection spread.

"This flexibility is important to our hospitals to help them optimise the use of beds. In a crunch situation, it makes all the difference," he said.

He pointed to how the recent XBB wave had exacerbated the bed crunch situation in hospitals with about 800 beds set aside for COVID-19 patients.

"About 80 per cent were occupied, which meant we still had about 160 beds unoccupied for contingency purposes. Although this is not a big number, it nevertheless constrains hospital operations and impede the clearing of patients waiting for beds at the EDs," he said.

"Whether due to demand or supply factors, we need to recognise that we run a very high throughput hospital system. In such a system, even a small mismatch in demand and supply of a couple hundred beds will cause waiting times to spike up significantly," he added.

Mr Ong was responding to questions from several Members of Parliament (MP) about measures to alleviate the ongoing crunch in hospital beds.

CNA had earlier reported that the waiting time for admission had surged to as high as 50 hours at some hospitals last month due to high numbers of patients at public emergency departments (EDs) across the country.

Latest data available from Ministry of Health (MOH) showed that the median waiting time for admission to wards from emergency departments was between one hour and 21.7 hours for the week of Oct 23.