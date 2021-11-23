Hot demand expected for future HDB flats in Mount Pleasant: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Upcoming flats in the future Mount Pleasant public housing estate will likely see hot demand, owing to their prime location and the abundance of surrounding amenities, said analysts.

Authorities announced on Tuesday (Nov 23) that about 5,000 new flats will be built on a 33-hectare plot in the area, on the back of strong demand for public housing.

The first Build-to-Order project on this plot – largely on the site of the Old Police Academy – will be launched within the next five years, said the Housing & Development Board (HDB), Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in a joint release.

"SUPER PRIME AREA"

Many buyers will be eager to apply for a flat in the area, said property analysts.

Mr Lee Sze Teck, head of research at Huttons Asia, described the plot as a “super prime area”, given that it is in District 11, which stretches from Novena to Bukit Timah.

The site is also very close to a Good Class Bungalow area, he said, referring to the nearby Caldecott neighbourhood.

“It is near to MacRitchie Reservoir, close to an MRT station, near the (Pan Island Expressway) and (has) unblocked views towards the North and South,” added Mr Lee.