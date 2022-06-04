IN FOCUS: Feeling the heat? Why it will get even hotter, and what we can do about it

SINGAPORE: Under the searing sun, four workers were installing solar panels on the tiled roof of a house under construction in Serangoon Gardens.

The thermometer showed that for the time we were there, from about 1pm to 3pm, the temperature ranged from about 32 degrees Celsius to more than 41 degrees Celsius.

While the day’s (May 31) temperature forecast was 32 degrees Celsius, factors like heat reflecting off the road and sidewalks can push up the mercury.

Up on the roof, the workers from Utica Solar had to wear safety equipment like helmets, harnesses and boots - not exactly light clothing. The solar panels and tiles were hot to the touch and scorching heat radiated off them.

Each solar panel is about 20kg in weight, and a team of six workers brought several up to the slanting roof for installation. They toiled for about an hour before climbing down for drinks and a break.

As they sat in the shade, one turned on his handheld fan for some welcome breeze.

Mr Kenneth Chng, Utica Solar's CEO, told CNA that this was not an exceptionally hot day. As temperatures hit 35 or 36 degrees Celsius in April and May, there have been days when his staff stopped work for up to half a day.

“You have to consume a lot of water … and, many times, isotonic drinks to replenish the salt, otherwise, (they suffer from) fatigue,” said Mr Chng

“They take many breaks throughout the whole day - they need to. Some days, they stopped for at least one, two hours because it's really extreme. Last week, we stopped half a day, it was too hot.”

Mr Chng, who has been in the industry for 18 years, said he’s noticed that in the past five or six years, the weather has changed.