HPL shares slide after Ong Beng Seng's arrest, but company still 'fundamentally strong': Analyst

SINGAPORE: Shares of Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) slipped as much as 6 per cent on Friday morning (Jul 14) after the company said its managing director Mr Ong Beng Seng has been issued a notice of arrest.

The stock recovered slightly but was still down 4.14 per cent at S$3.70 in the afternoon. DBS previously said HPL has a target price of S$4.35.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) asked Mr Ong to provide information in relation to his interactions with Transport Minister S Iswaran, who is assisting with a case it uncovered.

In a company announcement on Friday, HPL said no charges have been filed against Mr Ong.

"He will be travelling from Jul 14 and will be surrendering his passport to CPIB upon his return to Singapore," the statement read.