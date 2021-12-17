Two online sellers arrested after victims report more than S$430,000 lost in unfulfilled hotel room bookings

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old woman and 45-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion that they were involved in two separate series of unfulfilled hotel room bookings, the police said on Thursday (Dec 16).

Both sellers allegedly offered hotel room bookings on online platforms, but buyers purportedly did not receive their bookings after making payment.

In the first series of cases allegedly involving the woman, police received reports in December from victims purportedly cheated by a seller offering discounted booking packages at numerous popular hotels in Singapore on a social media platform.

After the victims paid for the packages through bank transfers and PayNow, they purportedly did not receive the bookings, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Police established the woman's identity through investigations and arrested her for the offence of cheating. She is assisting with investigations, said police.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman is believed to be involved with more than 300 non-fulfilments of hotel room package bookings with total reported losses amounting to more than S$400,000," said police.

CAROUSELL SELLER

In the second series of cases, victims came across advertisements that the man is suspected to have placed on e-commerce platform Carousell.

They went on to liaise with him on WhatsApp. After making payment through bank transfers and PayNow, they purportedly failed to receive the hotel bookings, said SPF.

Police received multiple reports of these purportedly unfulfilled bookings in December. Through investigations, they established the man's identity and arrested him on Wednesday.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was allegedly involved in at least 29 similar cases with total reported losses amounting to S$30,000," said SPF.

He will be charged on Friday with cheating, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Police said they take a serious view of people who may be involved in scams and frauds, and advised the public to be careful when making online hotel bookings.

Buyers can check with the Singapore Tourism Board and National Association of Travel Agents Singapore to find out whether the vendor is an accredited travel agent.

They can also opt for escrow payment, where funds are only released after the buyer confirms receipt of the product or service, said SPF.