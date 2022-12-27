Wedding ballroom prices to rise, as hotels grapple with inflation and higher costs

SINGAPORE: Holding a wedding banquet at a hotel could get more expensive.

Some hospitality venues said they will be marking up prices by up to 10 per cent to cope with steep inflation and the rising costs of labour and raw materials such as ingredients.

Despite the higher price, the demand for wedding banquets remains strong. Couples choosing to have wedding banquets at hotels are pushing up demand for ballrooms since COVID-19 social restrictions were eased in the middle of this year.

STRONG DEMAND FOR HOTEL BALLROOMS

Some hotels told CNA that bookings have jumped by at least 30 per cent since COVID-19 measures were relaxed.

One Farrer Hotel said it was almost 70 per cent booked during weekends for weddings for most of next year. Some venues are also seeing enquiries for wedding banquets in 2024.

There has been pent-up demand for the past two years due to the COVID-19 situation, said Parkroyal on Beach Road's marketing communication manager Linda Huh.

“Now that the rules have been relaxed, everyone's starting to want to book a venue immediately.”

But there is also a trend of couples choosing smaller banquet halls for more intimate weddings. This is especially so for young couples who want to save on costs.

Ms Huh said: “So before, we had around up to 300 wedding guests, but we have gone down by maybe 30 per cent to 50 to 100 guests.”

However, even catering to a smaller room of guests is still a challenge for some venues.