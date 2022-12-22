Hotel restaurants see brisk business as crowds flock back for Christmas

At Sofitel Sentosa Resort & Spa, the situation is even more promising, with the number of diners and the average cost of bills surpassing the 2019 festive season, said its cluster general manager Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale.

With crowds at its three restaurants already set to beat pre-pandemic numbers, the hotel will be calling in additional manpower.

GOING GREEN

As the hospitality sector recovers, the hotels are also tackling the issue of sustainability.

At Sofitel, reducing food wastage is a priority which Mr Viterale called “the most important thing in our industry”.

The hotel has implemented a nominal deposit from guests to confirm their dining reservations, a measure which has resulted in an 80 per cent drop in no-shows.

“This is really helping the outlets in reducing food waste in all our buffets,” he said.

He added that the hotel will build a farm next year to grow its own greens and fruits, to cut down on the carbon footprint from transporting them.