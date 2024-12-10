Man arrested for murder after knife attack on woman in Hougang

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 10) for the murder of a 34-year-old woman, after she was stabbed at a shop in Hougang.

The Singapore Police Force was called to the case at about 11.05am on Tuesday, at a shophouse at Block 210 Hougang Street 21.

Three people were taken to hospital, including the woman and a 26-year-old man, who were found with stab wounds. The woman later died in hospital.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

"He was found with injuries sustained during the attack and was conveyed to the hospital," the police said in a media release.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that all parties are known to each other."

The man will be charged on Thursday with murder, an offence which carries the death penalty.