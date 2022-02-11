'Help, my house is on fire': What you need to do when you see black smoke and flames at home

SINGAPORE: Orange flames, charred walls and thick black smoke – these are sights every homeowner wishes never to see. But what are you doing to ensure a fire never breaks out in your home? And if a fire breaks out, do you know what to do?

There were 1,010 residential fires in Singapore last year, forming the majority of fire calls that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to, according to the latest statistics provided by SCDF.

While this was a 4.2 per cent decrease from the previous year, all three of the fire fatalities in Singapore last year involved residential fires.

One of the incidents was at a flat in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, where a blaze engulfed the living room due to the “vast accumulation of combustible items”.

Such cases involving household contents accounted for one of the top three types of residential fires last year, along with unattended cooking and electrical fires.

What can be done to prevent a fire in your own home? And if a blaze does break out, what should you do to protect yourself and your loved ones? CNA talks to the experts to find out.