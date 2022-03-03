House of Tan Yeok Nee sold to family of Indonesian tycoon Bachtiar Karim

SINGAPORE: The House of Tan Yeok Nee, a national monument near the Istana, has been sold to an entity linked to the family of Indonesian businessman Bachtiar Karim.

The sale was made following a competitive expression of interest exercise and the transaction is expected to be completed in May 2022, marketing agent Savills Singapore said on Thursday (Mar 3).

Located at the junction of Clemenceau Avenue and Penang Road, House of Tan Yeok Nee is the sole surviving property of the "Four Mansions" built by Teochew tycoons in the late 19th century.

"It is also one of only 73 buildings in Singapore gazetted as national monuments, and among only nine that are zoned commercial and five that are privately-owned," said Savills.

“House of Tan Yeok Nee is a landmark asset with enduring appeal and timeless value. Our family hopes to pay tribute to its long and cherished history, and are currently exploring various investment strategies for the modern generation to enjoy this conservation marvel,” said the spokesperson of the Karim family, Chayadi Karim.

The response for the expression of interest exercise for the House of Tan Yeok Nee was "overwhelming", with enquiries coming from many new to market buyers from China, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India and South Korea, said Ms Yap Hui Yee, director of investment sales and capital markets at Savills Singapore.

"The result is testament to the strong demand for heritage commercial asset and we are delighted to broker this transaction which marks one of the largest commercial heritage transactions in Singapore."