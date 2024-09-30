Lower household electricity and gas tariffs from October to December

REBATES FOR HOUSEHOLDS

More than 950,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive U-Save and service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates in October.

The rebates - disbursed in April, July, October, and January each year – are part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and help to provide support for GST and cost-of-living expenses for lower- to middle-income households.

The rebates in October will be the third quarterly disbursement for the 2024 financial year, said the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

As announced at Budget 2024, additional U-Save will be provided to help Singaporean HDB households cope with increases in their utility bills.

In October, eligible households will receive up to S$190 worth of U-Save, depending on their HDB flat type.

In total, eligible households will receive 2.5 times the amount of regular U-Save, or up to S$950, this financial year, said MOF.

“On average, this will cover about eight months of utility bills for those living in 1- and 2-room flats, and about four months of utility bills for those living in 3- and 4- room flats.”

Eligible households will also receive up to a month of S&CC rebates, depending on their HDB flat type.

In total, eligible households will receive up to four months of S&CC rebates this financial year.

Eligible households do not need to take any action to benefit from the U-Save and S&CC rebates.

The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into households’ utilities accounts with SP Services, while the S&CC rebates will be credited directly into households’ S&CC accounts with their respective Town Councils.

Those with queries on U-Save rebates may contact SP Group at 6671 7117 or via its website.

More information on the GSTV scheme, including frequently asked questions are also available online.

Residents can check or enquire on their eligibility for S&CC rebates by logging into My HDBPage via HDB InfoWEB with their Singpass. They should follow these steps: My Flat > Purchased Flat/Rental Flat > S&CC Rebate.

Residents with specific queries on their household’s S&CC payment or account status can contact their respective Town Councils.