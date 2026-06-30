More young Singapore residents staying single as family sizes shrink

SINGAPORE: More Singapore residents aged below 40 had never married in 2025 than in 2020, government data released on Tuesday (Jun 30) showed, with the sharpest increases among those aged 25 to 34.

The findings come from the Department of Statistics' General Household Survey, Singapore's mid-decade national household survey conducted between the once-a-decade population census.



The survey also found that:

Women who had been married had fewer children on average than five years earlier

English strengthened its position as the language most frequently spoken at home

A larger share of residents reported having no religious affiliation

Singapore’s resident population stood at 4.20 million in 2025.

Among female residents aged 25 to 29, the proportion who were never married rose from 69 per cent in 2020 to 73.4 per cent in 2025, the largest increase among female residents.

Among men, the biggest increase was among those aged 30 to 34, where the proportion who had never married rose from 41.9 per cent to 47.6 per cent.

Among men in their 40s, singlehood was generally more prevalent among those with lower educational qualifications.

By contrast, women with higher educational qualifications aged 40 to 49 and those aged 30 to 39 were more likely to be single.

Despite the trend of rising singlehood, married couple-based households with children remained the most common household living arrangement. They accounted for 47.6 per cent of resident households, down from 50.4 per cent in 2020.