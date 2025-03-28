Over 950,000 households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in April

SINGAPORE: More than 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in April.

These rebates help to offset utilities expenses and S&CC for lower- to middle-income HDB households, said the Ministry of Finance on Friday (Mar 28).

This is the first quarterly disbursement for the financial year of 2025.

As announced at Budget 2025, additional U-Save will be provided to help Singaporean HDB households cope with their utility expenses in April and October. This is on top of the regular GST Voucher – U-Save rebates.

In April, eligible households will receive up to S$190 (US$140) worth of U-Save, depending on their HDB flat type.

In total, eligible Singaporean HDB households will receive up to S$760 of U-Save rebates in the 2025 financial year.

In April, eligible households will also receive up to one month of S&CC rebates, depending on their HDB flat type.

In total, eligible households will receive up to three-and-a-half months of S&CC rebates in the 2025 financial year.

MOF's announcement comes as household electricity and gas tariffs are set to remain the same for the period of April to June.

Eligible households do not need to take any action to benefit from the U-Save and S&CC rebates.

The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into households’ utilities accounts with SP Services, while the S&CC rebates will be credited directly into households’ S&CC accounts with their respective town councils.