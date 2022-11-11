'Overwhelmed, defeated': Expats face up to 70% rise in housing rents as prices hit record highs

SINGAPORE: With housing rents in Singapore rising at a record pace, expatriates like Ms Jang Moonkyong are digging deeper and deeper into their pockets to fork out up to 70 per cent more in rent.

The 24-year-old South Korean, who works in private equity, currently pays S$2,000 a month for a master bedroom in a condominium unit close to the Boon Keng area. Her one-year lease was meant to last until March next year.

However, in October, her agent told her that she has to move out in two months’ time if she does not match the market price of around S$2,800 to S$3,000 from January onwards.

Unwilling to do this, Ms Jang began looking for a new place with her friend. They eventually signed a letter of intent to rent another unit for S$4,000.

The next day, when their prospective landlord asked for another S$1,000 in monthly rent, they gave up their offer and began the search all over again.

Other expats have taken to social media to express their views or lament about the red-hot rental market in Singapore, such as landlords not being open to negotiations and renters having to overbid in order to secure a place.

Ms Georgia Caney, a British YouTuber who has lived in Singapore for several years, told CNA that she and her friends were surprised to see rental prices rise so quickly post-pandemic.

Having recently returned to Singapore after staying in her home country of England for a few months, she said she is concerned about the surging prices.

She now stays in temporary accommodation and will look for something more permanent in the next few months.

“Friends of mine have shared that their landlords have increased their rent by 25 to 60 per cent, which was pretty shocking,” Ms Caney added.