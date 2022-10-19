Housing, rising interest rates and Woodlands Checkpoint power outage to be discussed in Parliament

SINGAPORE: Housing, rising interest rates, and the Woodlands Checkpoint power outage are set to be discussed in Parliament on Thursday (Oct 20).

According to the order paper released on Wednesday, four government Bills will be introduced, including one to make amendments to the Penal Code and another to amend the Constitution of Singapore.

Members of Parliament (MPs) have raised more than 50 questions on a range of topics. Besides housing, interest rates and the power outage at the checkpoint, other questions include the Pioneer and Merdeka Generation packages and registered foreign doctors in Singapore.

HOUSING

MPs raised questions about housing, including the recently announced property cooling measures and shortening the wait time for a Build-to-Order (BTO) flat.

Last month, the Government unveiled a slew of property cooling measures aimed at moderating demand and ensuring prudent borrowing amid rising interest rates.

This includes tightening the maximum loan quantum limits and a new 15-month wait out period for private home owners buying Housing Board (HDB) resale flats.

MP Alex Yam (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee) asked how many Singaporeans are estimated to be affected by the new wait-out period, and what assistance was provided to those caught out by th enew measures.

MP Denise Phua (PAP-Jalan Besar) also asked if the Government will consider advance construction of more BTO projects to shorten the waiting time of first-time applicants.