How a Singapore dragon boat team helps its disabled paddlers to ‘not feel judged or different’
The Different Dragons are not just here for a good time - they have something to prove too.
SINGAPORE: Pacing up and down near the Singapore Sports Hub's Water Sports Centre, with brows furrowed and sweat trickling down their faces, they checked their phones every 10 seconds.
Then, amid the charged atmosphere of nervousness mixed with excitement, a shout: “One minute and one second … second place!”
The team, dressed in bright turquoise T-shirts emblazoned with the words "Different Dragons", erupted into cheers and hugs as they celebrated their silver medal at the Singapore Regatta Waterfest in November.
At this annual dragon boat race, hundreds of competitors - from educational institutions, business organisations and other entities - vie to be the quickest over a 200m distance in the Kallang Basin.
For Different Dragons, a second-place finish in the adaptive open category was especially sweet - and perhaps more so for nine members who are paddlers with disabilities of both physical and intellectual nature.
“I find it difficult to paddle because of a back problem I’ve had, and it’s also difficult to paddle at the same speed as everyone,” said Jarran Ng, who has Williams syndrome.
The genetic condition affects physical features, cognitive development and other parts of the body like the heart.
“(But) the team never made me feel like I couldn’t do it and I felt like I belonged."
SERIOUS ABOUT HAVING A GOOD TIME
At the Singapore Regatta Waterfest, one of the biggest dragon boat contests in the country, teams were heard chanting "in it to win it".
Different Dragons, which was founded in 2019, has other goals in mind.
“We’re a very chill team, having fun is one of the most important aspects for us,” said Rayson Oon, a volunteer coach since the team started out.
This approach should not be mistaken for a lack of focus and determination.
They had trained for the November race all year, aiming to prove their abilities matter more than their disabilities - which they ultimately did.
Naturally, it hasn't been all smooth sailing. The past few years have been a constant exercise in trial-and-error, patience and positivity, as volunteers sought to find the right ways to teach the sport, even in basics such as holding a paddle.
When Tan Cher Hui first signed up with Different Dragons as a volunteer, she struggled to support her twin brother with autism, who had also joined the team as a competitor.
Race rules dictate that each paddler with a disability can be accompanied by one able-bodied caregiver or volunteer inside the boat.
For instance, her brother couldn't cope with changes to the training schedule caused by rain, and would often have meltdowns.
"Because to him, dragon boating happens every Sunday,” said Tan, 26, who added that this was a huge challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic when such activities came to a halt.
“It took a toll on him and I didn’t know if it was worth carrying on."
But the encouragement and perseverance of other volunteers that pushed her to stay on, and the siblings have now reaped the rewards.
“I learnt how to interact and engage with people of all different disabilities, and even picked up sign language," she said. "And it was heartwarming to see the other members be welcoming and inclusive with my brother."
ANOTHER FAMILY
For members of Different Dragons, being part of a team - and one that empathises with each other - was something especially precious.
Jimmy Chan, a deaf paddler, told CNA how his condition made it tough in work settings and that he often felt isolated during conversations.
"I wanted a space where I would not feel judged or different, and the team offered that," he said.
The 53-year-old relies on vibrations from the dragon boat drum beat, along with the strokes of the first paddler seated in front, to sync with the rest of the team.
“We share resilience, teamwork and a drive to break barriers. Each step feels like a victory, and our strong bonds make every challenge worthwhile, keeping us going,” Chan said.
Outside of training, the team makes a conscious effort to do activities together, from meals to hikes and an annual Christmas party.
“There are days when the paddlers aren’t feeling their best, but they look forward to seeing each other and that motivates them to come for trainings,” said Hamza Lu, another volunteer coach.
“We may not be as competitive as other teams, but we have more of a family bond. When I miss sessions, they’ll be spamming my phone and asking me when they’ll see me next.”
Take Teng Der Shuin, a paddler with an intellectual disability, who every Saturday makes sure to remind his mother Teo Leng Leng that he needs to wear his "dragon boat clothes" the next day.
"(He) isn’t very active when he’s at home. It was a very big problem that I was worried about. So I’m happy that this is an activity that he enjoys,” said Teo, 57.
“This gave him an opportunity to make new friends and be exposed to the world outside."
MOVING DISABILITY SPORTS FORWARD
Having an adaptive category in a prestigious dragon boat event like the Regatta Waterfest gives people with disabilities access to the right resources and a level playing field, said Ms Kelly Fan, executive director of the Singapore Disability Sports Council.
“Inclusive sports focus on creating platforms where persons with and without disabilities can play together.
"The primary goal is to foster firsthand understanding and appreciation of the challenges that individuals with disabilities overcome to participate in sports, while also providing opportunities for meaningful social interaction,” she added.
Singapore is set to launch an Enabling Sports Fund next year, which aims to "encourage impactful community-initiated disability sports initiatives.”
The government will match dollar for dollar donations made to this fund, which hopes to raise at least S$10 million (US$7.4 million) by 2030.
It's part of Singapore's Enabling Masterplan 2030, a national roadmap for people with disabilities to live and participate more actively in the community.
Progress has been made but more needs to be done to continue promoting inclusivity, said Ms Fan, pointing to costs and accessibility as remaining barriers.
“It is not just about ramps or lifts within a venue," she said.
"It extends to the awareness that sport opportunities exist for persons with disabilities; the affordability of sport involvement on top of enhanced costs of living of a (person with disability); the proximity and accessibility of an accessible venue; and the readiness of a venue to cater to disability sports.”
Members of Different Dragons, meanwhile, are happy to continue playing their part in not just raising awareness, but sending out a more profound message - that paddlers with disabilities can be capable of anything, said Lu, the volunteer coach.
“The perception many have is that members with disabilities can’t paddle as well as able-bodied individuals, but that’s not true,” said Oon, the other coach.
Paddler Lee Wei Kiong, who has an intellectual disability, told CNA how the team has inspired him to work hard and keep practising.
“I never thought we could beat other teams, but our process is getting better,” he said, while standing next to a trolley filled with bottled drinks he lugged from home to give out to his teammates.
“When I was younger, people used to say that I have a low IQ (intelligent quotient) and I wouldn’t be able to do anything. But I learnt that whatever others can do, I can do too."
"Normal people can dragon boat, so can I.”