How a Singapore dragon boat team helps its paddlers with disabilities to ‘not feel judged or different’

SINGAPORE: Pacing up and down near the Singapore Sports Hub's Water Sports Centre, with brows furrowed and sweat trickling down their faces, they checked their phones every 10 seconds.

Then, amid the charged atmosphere of nervousness mixed with excitement, a shout: “One minute and one second … second place!”

The team, dressed in bright turquoise T-shirts emblazoned with the words "Different Dragons", erupted into cheers and hugs as they celebrated their silver medal at the Singapore Regatta Waterfest in November.

At this annual dragon boat race, hundreds of competitors - from educational institutions, business organisations and other entities - vie to be the quickest over a 200m distance in the Kallang Basin.

For Different Dragons, a second-place finish in the adaptive open category was especially sweet - and perhaps more so for nine members who are paddlers with disabilities of both physical and intellectual nature.

“I find it difficult to paddle because of a back problem I’ve had, and it’s also difficult to paddle at the same speed as everyone,” said Jarran Ng, who has Williams syndrome.

The genetic condition affects physical features, cognitive development and other parts of the body like the heart.

“(But) the team never made me feel like I couldn’t do it and I felt like I belonged."