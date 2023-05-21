How the Singapore Mint makes commemorative coins

MAKING THE MOULD

The design is used to create a plaster mould the size of a dinner plate. This is the canvas that the craftsmen of the Singapore Mint begin to work on.

With years of experience, the master craftsmen’s skill lies in adding intricate elements that technology cannot achieve – like facial expressions, for example.

While a machine can engrave the general likeness of a face, nuances that bring a design to life, such as a sparkle in the eye, fur on an animal, or a laugh line, are ones that can only be achieved by the human touch. It is this element of workmanship and artistry that the Singapore Mint prides itself on.

Armed with their arsenal of tools, it can often take the mint’s craftsmen several weeks to sculpt the fine details on the plaster mould.