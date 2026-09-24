Health Promotion Board to get new chairman

SINGAPORE: NTUC Enterprise Chairman Tan Hee Teck will take over as chairman of the Health Promotion Board (HPB) from Oct 1, succeeding Mr Wong Kim Yin.

In a joint statement, HPB and the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced Mr Tan’s appointment as chairman from Oct 1, 2026, to Sep 30, 2029. Mr Wong will retire from the board on Sep 30, 2026.

Mr Tan, who is also president of the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), has served on the HPB Board since Apr 1 this year.

As the former chairman and CEO of Resorts World Sentosa and CEO of Genting Singapore, Mr Tan has over 20 years of strategic leadership and management experience across business, public and community sectors.

He also oversees NTUC Enterprise’s social mission and, in his capacity as SNEF president, advocates for small and medium enterprises and has assumed a key role in the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce.

"Mr Tan will bring diverse experience to his role as HPB Chairman, and will provide strategic guidance to the board and leadership team as HPB advances its health promotion efforts in support of Healthier SG, Age Well SG and Grow Well SG," the statement read.

MOH and HPB both expressed their appreciation to Mr Wong for his contributions and leadership to HPB, which began in his time as a board member before becoming chairman on Apr 1, 2024.

“Mr Wong’s counsel during his chairmanship helped to shape HPB’s many core initiatives,” MOH and HPB said.

These included efforts to reduce sodium intake by working with industry partners to expand the availability of lower-sodium alternatives in the market and HPB’s partnerships with technology and healthcare companies to pilot solutions for at-risk individuals and those living with chronic conditions.

Under his guidance, HPB strengthened its ecosystems to support residents’ diverse health needs, evolving the Healthy 365 mobile app from a primarily step-tracking tool into a personalised health app with nearly 900,000 active monthly users.